INDI Alliance should declare Nitish Kumar its PM candidate: Bihar BJP chief



Patna: Bihar BJP President Samrat Chaudhary said on Friday that the Opposition’s INDIA bloc should declare Nitish Kumar its prime ministerial candidate.

“People are talking about a convener but I would say that the ‘INDI’ Alliance should make him (Nitish Kumar) the prime ministerial face,” Chaudhary said.

Although Nitish Kumar has said on multiple occasions that do not aspire for any post in the INDIA bloc, sources say that he is angry with Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav as they have not projected him as a convener of the Opposition’s alliance during the fourth meeting in New Delhi on December 19.

In the meeting, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as the INDIA bloc’s PM candidate.