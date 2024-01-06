‘Was gheraoed by mob of around 1K people’, says ED after its team attacked in Bengal



Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, whose “supporters” allegedly attacked an ED team in West Bengal, locked himself at his home at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, when the ED team on Friday went to his residence to conduct a raid and search operations in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in the state.

The ED team waited for almost an hour outside the Trinamool leader’s residence before it was gheraoed by a mob of around 1,000 people that attacked the officials of the financial probe agency as well as security personnel allegedly at the behest of Shahjahan.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a statement — accessed by IANS, said that when their officials escorted by the Central Armed Police Force personnel reached near Shahjahan’s residence to conduct a raid and search operations there, the main entrance of the residence was found locked.

However, according to ED, his mobile location at that time indicated that he was inside the house.

“As officials were trying to pursue to get door opened even by trying to contact the concerned person, his mobile location at that time indicated that he was inside the house. Thereafter, the ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, crowd /mob of around 800-1,000 people was marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as canes, stones, bricks etc., and gheraoed the ED officials and security personnel,” the ED statement read.

The ED accused Shahjahan and his supporters of instigating the crowd in attacking its team, as well as the security personnel.

The ED also claimed that the mob, besides “severely injuring” three of their officials have also robbed the personal and official belongings including mobile phones, laptop, cash and wallets, among others.

The ED said that the attempted raid and search operations were in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution case in West Bengal.

Shahjahan, an influential Trinamool Congress leader in the area is also a ration dealer.