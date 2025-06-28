‘India appears bigger and more majestic from space’: Full text of astronaut Shukla’s interaction with PM Modi

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the Indian Astronaut, who became the first Indian to go to the International Space Station, via videoconferencing on Saturday.

The Prime Minister remarked that although Shubhanshu Shukla is presently the farthest from the Indian motherland, he remains closest to the hearts of all Indians. He noted that Shubhanshu’s name itself carries auspiciousness, and his journey marks the beginning of a new era.

PM Modi stated that while it was a conversation between two individuals, it embodied the emotions and enthusiasm of 140 crore Indians. He said that the voice speaking to Shubhanshu carried the collective zeal and pride of the entire nation and extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shubhanshu for hoisting India’s flag in space.

PM Modi enquired about Shubhanshu’s well-being and whether all was fine aboard the space station.

Responding to the Prime Minister, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla thanked him for the best wishes on behalf of 140 crore Indians and stated that he is in good health and deeply moved by the love and blessings he has received.

He described his time in orbit as a profound and novel experience, one that reflects not just his personal journey but also the direction in which India is advancing. The astronaut noted that his 400-kilometre journey from Earth to orbit is symbolic of the aspirations of countless Indians.

Recalling his childhood, he shared that he never imagined becoming an astronaut, but under the Prime Minister’s leadership, today’s India enables the realisation of such dreams. Shubhanshu called it a great achievement and said he felt immense pride in representing his country in space.

The Prime Minister remarked, with a touch of humour, that although Shubhanshu is in space where gravity is nearly absent, every Indian can see how grounded he remains. He asked whether the carrot halwa that Shubhanshu carried from India had been shared with his fellow astronauts.

Shubhanshu Shukla shared that he brought along several traditional Indian delicacies to the space station, including carrot halwa, moong dal halwa, and aam ras. He expressed his intent to offer his international colleagues a taste of India’s rich culinary heritage.

He informed the Prime Minister that they all sat together and enjoyed the dishes, which were very well received. He noted that his fellow astronauts appreciated the flavours so much that some even expressed a desire to visit India in the future to experience these dishes on Indian soil.

Stating that circumambulation, or parikrama, has been a revered Indian tradition for centuries, the Prime Minister said that Shubhanshu now had the rare honour of performing parikrama of Mother Earth herself.

He inquired which part of the Earth Shubhanshu might be orbiting over at that moment. Responding to that, the astronaut said, while he did not have the exact location at that instant, just a short while earlier, he had seen through the window that they were passing over Hawaii.

He shared that they complete 16 orbits a day, witnessing 16 sunrises and 16 sunsets from space, an experience that continues to amaze him. He informed that although they are currently travelling at a speed of nearly 28,000 kilometres per hour, that velocity isn’t perceptible inside the spacecraft. However, he reflected that this great momentum symbolically mirrors the pace at which India is advancing today.

Shubhanshu Shukla, responding to the Prime Minister, shared that the first thought which struck him upon entering orbit and witnessing the vastness of space was the view of Earth itself. He said that from space, one cannot see borders—there are no visible boundaries between nations, and what stood out most was the sheer unity of the planet.

He noted that when we look at maps, we compare the sizes of countries, including India, and often see a distorted picture because we’re flattening a three-dimensional world onto paper.

But from space, Shubhanshu said, India appears truly grand, majestic in scale and spirit. He further described the overwhelming sense of oneness he experienced, a powerful realisation that aligns perfectly with India’s civilizational motto of “unity in diversity.”

He shared that from above, Earth looks like a single home shared by all, reminding humanity of the harmony and connection we inherently share.

Highlighting that Shubhanshu Shukla was the first Indian to be on board the International Space Station, the Prime Minister enquired with him about the contrast between his rigorous preparation on Earth and the actual conditions aboard the space station.

The astronaut shared that despite knowing about zero gravity and the nature of experiments in advance, the reality in orbit was entirely different. He remarked that the human body becomes so accustomed to gravity that even the smallest tasks in microgravity become unexpectedly complex.

He humorously noted that during the conversation, he had to strap his feet down; otherwise, he’d just float away. Simple acts like drinking water or sleeping become significant challenges in space, he added.

Shubhanshu explained that one can sleep on the ceiling, on the walls, or wherever, since orientation becomes fluid. Adjusting to this altered environment takes a day or two, but he described the experience as a beautiful harmony of science and wonder.

On being asked whether meditation and mindfulness had benefited him, Shubhanshu Shukla wholeheartedly agreed with the Prime Minister’s reflection that ‘science and spirituality are twin pillars of India’s strength’. He affirmed that India is already progressing rapidly, and his mission represents only the first step in a much larger national journey.

Looking ahead, he envisioned many more Indians reaching space, including establishing India’s own space stations. Shubhanshu emphasised the vital role of mindfulness in such an environment. Whether during rigorous training or the high-pressure moments of launch, mindfulness helps in maintaining inner calm and clarity. He shared that staying mentally centred is crucial for making sound decisions in space.

Quoting a profound Indian adage, he said, one cannot eat while running, underscoring that the calmer one is, the better choices one makes. Shubhanshu added that when science and mindfulness are practised together, they greatly aid adaptation to such challenging environments, physically and mentally.

The Prime Minister asked whether any of the space experiments being conducted would benefit the agriculture or health sector in the future. Shubhanshu Shukla shared that, for the first time, Indian scientists have designed seven unique experiments which he has taken to the space station.

He informed that the first experiment, scheduled for that day, focuses on stem cells and explained that in the absence of gravity, the body experiences muscle loss, and the experiment seeks to test whether specific supplements can prevent or delay this loss.

He highlighted that the outcome of this study could directly help elderly people on Earth who face age-related muscle degeneration. Shubhanshu further stated that another experiment focuses on the growth of microalgae. He remarked that though microalgae are small in size, they are highly nutritious. He noted that if methods can be developed to grow them in larger quantities based on the findings in space, it could significantly aid food security on Earth.

He underlined that one major advantage of conducting experiments in space is the accelerated pace of biological processes, enabling researchers to obtain results much faster than on Earth.

The Prime Minister observed that following the success of Chandrayaan, a renewed interest in science and a growing passion for space exploration have emerged among India’s children and youth. He remarked that Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic journey is further strengthening that resolve. PM Modi stated that today’s children no longer just look at the sky; they now believe they too can reach it. He emphasised that this mindset and aspiration form the true foundation of India’s future space missions.

The Prime Minister asked Shubhanshu Shukla what message he would like to convey to the youth of India.

Shubhanshu Shukla, responding to the PM, addressed the youth of India and acknowledged the bold and ambitious direction in which the country is headed. He emphasised that achieving these dreams requires the participation and commitment of every young Indian.

He remarked that there is no single path to success; each individual may walk a different road, but the common factor is perseverance. He urged the youth to never stop trying, stating that no matter where one is or which route one chooses, refusing to give up ensures that success will come, sooner or later.

The Prime Minister stated that he was confident Shubhanshu Shukla’s words would greatly inspire the youth of India. He remarked that, as always, he never ends a conversation without assigning some “homework.”

He emphasised that India must move forward with Mission Gaganyaan, build its own space station, and achieve the landing of an Indian astronaut on the Moon. He asserted that Shubhanshu’s experiences in space would be immensely valuable for these future missions. PM Modi expressed trust that Shubhanshu was diligently recording his observations and learnings during the mission.

Shubhanshu Shukla affirmed that throughout his training and current mission, he has absorbed every learning like a sponge. He stated that the lessons gained during this experience will prove to be highly valuable and important for India’s upcoming space missions. He expressed confidence that upon returning, he will apply these insights with full dedication to accelerate mission execution.

He shared that his international colleagues on the mission had inquired about their chances of participating in Gaganyaan, which he found encouraging, to which he responded to them with optimism, saying, “Very soon.” Shubhanshu reiterated that this dream would be realised in the near future, and he is fully committed to applying his learnings 100 per cent towards achieving it swiftly.

Expressing confidence that Shubhanshu Shukla’s message would inspire the youth of India, PM Modi fondly recalled meeting Shubhanshu and his family before the mission, and observed that they, too, were filled with emotion and enthusiasm.

He conveyed his joy in speaking with Shubhanshu and acknowledged the demanding responsibilities he carries, especially while working at a speed of 28,000 kilometres per hour.

The Prime Minister affirmed that this marked the first chapter in the success of India’s Gaganyaan mission. He remarked that Shubhanshu’s historic journey was not limited to space alone, but would accelerate and strengthen India’s progress toward becoming a developed nation.

“India is opening new frontiers in space for the world, and the country will now not just soar, but also build launchpads for future flights”, stated PM Modi. He invited Shubhanshu to speak freely from the heart—not as a response to a question, but as an expression of whatever sentiments he wished to share, adding that he—and the entire nation—were eager to listen.

Shubhanshu Shukla thanked the Prime Minister and reflected on the depth of learning throughout his training and journey to space. He acknowledged his personal sense of accomplishment, but emphasised that this mission represents a much larger collective achievement for the country. He addressed every child and youth watching, encouraging them to believe that building a better future for themselves contributes to building a better future for India.

He remarked that “the sky has never been the limit”—not for him, not for them, and not for India. He urged young people to hold onto this belief, as it would guide them forward in illuminating their own and the nation’s future. Shubhanshu expressed heartfelt emotion and joy at having had the opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister—and through him, with 140 crore citizens.

He shared a moving detail: the Indian national flag visible behind him had not been present at the International Space Station before. It was hoisted only after his arrival, making the moment profoundly meaningful. He said it gave him immense pride to see India now present aboard the International Space Station.

PM Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to Shubhanshu Shukla and all his fellow astronauts for the success of their mission. He conveyed that the entire nation awaits Shubhanshu’s return and urged him to take care of himself.

He encouraged Shubhanshu to continue upholding the honour of Maa Bharati and offered countless good wishes on behalf of 140 crore citizens. The Prime Minister concluded by expressing deep gratitude for the immense effort and dedication that brought Shubhanshu to such heights.