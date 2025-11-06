India has Constitution, not Sharia Law: Giriraj Singh on Burka issue

New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday strongly addressed the burka controversy and claims of Sharia law during the first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections, emphasising that India has its own Constitution.

Speaking after casting his vote at polling booth number 43 at Middle School Barahiya Number-2, Singh emphasised that India follows its own Constitution and that religious customs cannot override identification or election procedures.

Singh, who arrived early and was the first voter at his booth, said, “…I showed that the Anganwadi worker was here regarding the burka issue. The Election Commission has made proper arrangements and established rules stating that if someone objects, the person should lift their burka for identification. When people go to make an Aadhaar card, there’s no mention of Sharia law. When they go for a reservation or to the airport, there’s no Sharia law there either. It’s only here that some claim Sharia law applies. This is not Pakistan. This is India. India has its own Constitution, and that is what will be followed.”

The Union Minister also addressed cultural and religious themes, reiterating the importance of temple construction in India. He stated, “If temples are not built here, where will they be built… in Pakistan!”, highlighting his belief that the country’s Sanatan identity must be preserved.

Giriraj Singh expressed confidence in the NDA’s prospects in the Bihar elections, claiming the alliance would repeat or even surpass its 2010 electoral performance.

The first phase of polling for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections began at 7 a.m. across 18 districts, covering 121 constituencies with over 3.75 crore voters eligible to cast their votes. Polling stations have been fortified with unprecedented security arrangements, including police and paramilitary forces deployed across sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths.

Voters in Singh’s constituency and across the state are reportedly focused on development, education, and employment, while security and electoral fairness remain key priorities. Singh’s early presence at the polling booth, along with his outspoken remarks, underlined the political intensity and cultural debates surrounding this election phase.

Voting for the first phase continues until 6 p.m., while in Naxal-affected constituencies it will conclude at 5 p.m.