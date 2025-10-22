India, Honduras explore trade, investment ties at ‘Viksit Bharat’ seminar in Tegucigalpa

Tegucigalpa: Reaffirming commitment to mutual growth and prosperity, a Business Seminar titled ‘Viksit Bharat – Invest India: India–Honduras Bilateral Trade Relations’ was held in Tegucigalpa, highlighting the trade and investment opportunities in India.

The event was organised by the Indian Embassy in Guatemala, concurrently accredited to Honduras. Several Ministers, Vice Ministers, officials, Chamber representatives, and business stakeholders of Honduras participated in the seminar, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, technology, and development partnerships with India.

“Prominent dignitaries, including the Vice Minister of Health and the Vice Minister of Energy of Honduras, shared their views during the seminar. They highlighted the opportunities for collaboration with India in the areas of pharmaceuticals, healthcare services, renewable energy, and sustainable development, and expressed appreciation for India’s growing global leadership and partnership with Honduras,” Indian Embassy in Guatemala posted on X on Wednesday (local time).

Addressing the session, Indian Ambassador to the Central American country Raj Kumar Singh highlighted India’s transformative journey towards a Viksit Bharat and emphasised the country’s growing role as a trusted global partner.

He underlined the strong potential for India–Honduras cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, renewable energy, digital transformation, agriculture, and capacity building, noting that both nations share complementary strengths and a common vision for inclusive growth.

Ambassador Singh invited Honduran businesses to explore opportunities in India’s rapidly expanding economy and reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to supporting Honduras through technology exchange, training, and sustainable development initiatives.

According to the Indian Embassy, the seminar concluded with a strong note of optimism and mutual commitment to advancing India–Honduras economic partnership.

The participants acknowledged the growing convergence of interests and opportunities between the two countries. They emphasised the need to build on the event’s outcomes through continued dialogue, trade missions, and collaboration in emerging sectors.

The Embassy of India reaffirmed its readiness to work closely with the Government of Honduras, chambers, and business stakeholders to translate shared goals into tangible partnerships, further strengthening the enduring friendship between India and Honduras.