India, Israel strengthen ties in fisheries sector

New Delhi: India and Israel have signed a joint ministerial declaration of intent to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of fisheries and aquaculture recognising Israel’s advanced technologies and innovations in the sector and India’s vast aquatic resources, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

The agreement was signed during the visit of a high-level Indian delegation, led by the Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan Singh, from January 13-15 to participate in the second global summit on “Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026” held at Eilat in Israel.

The joint declaration sets out a comprehensive framework for cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest.

The key areas of collaboration include joint research and development in advanced aquaculture technologies such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc, cage culture, aquaponics, and aquarium systems including oceanarium, expertise in breeding high-yield species.

It also includes pathogen-free seed improvement strategies and broodstock development.

A significant component of the cooperation will be exploring the establishment of new India-Israel Centres of Excellence for Fisheries and Aquaculture, on the similar line of successful network of 43 agricultural Centres of Excellence already operational under India-Israel collaboration.

Besides, the cooperation also covers genetic improvement programmes, mariculture including seaweed cultivation, and water management in aquaculture through Israeli water-saving technologies.

The Declaration emphasises the exchange and support of start-ups in fisheries and aquaculture and aims to strengthen cooperation in advancing the Blue Economy.

In addition, the declaration promotes sustainable and responsible fishing practices to conserve marine resources, reduce environmental impacts, and ensure long-term resilience of fisheries.

This includes cooperation in technology-based fisheries monitoring and data-collection systems to enable evidence-based management, transparency, and traceability, while addressing the socio-economic needs of fishing communities.

Capacity building will be a major focus, with initiatives in deep-sea fishing, vessel design and development, coastal aquaculture, and marine resource conservation through technology and innovation.

Under this declaration, both countries will explore exchange programmes for fishers, aqua farmers, scientists, and policymakers, along with training in modern fish processing, marketing, and infrastructure development including fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

The declaration also seeks to strengthen bilateral trade through dialogue to facilitate exports and imports, address tariff and non-tariff barriers, and support technology-driven traceability systems in fisheries and aquaculture, the statement said.

The agreement acknowledges the long standing and strategic partnership between India and Israel, shared vision for sustainable development, recognising the critical role of fisheries and aquaculture for food security, livelihoods, and economic growth in both the nations, the statement added.