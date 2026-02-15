India-Pak T20 clash: BJP expresses confidence in victory, Cong slams match with terror state

New Delhi: The much-anticipated India-Pakistan T20 World Cup encounter scheduled for Sunday evening has once again ignited sharp political reactions across party lines.

While leaders from the BJP and its allies voiced confidence that India would secure a decisive victory, the Congress questioned the very staging of the match in light of cross-border terrorism allegedly backed by Pakistan.

India and Pakistan are set to face off in Colombo later in the day. The atmosphere in the host city is already charged.

Streets have been decked with flags, hotel lounges are abuzz with animated discussions, and crowds are expected to begin assembling outside the stadium hours before the toss.

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal expressed strong confidence in Team India’s prospects.

Speaking to IANS, he said: “India has defeated Pakistan on the battlefield as well, and now our cricket team will tear apart Pakistan’s team on the cricket field today, which will show Pakistan that India is superior in every respect — the very best.”

Ladakh Lt Governor Kavinder Gupta also expressed hope that India will win this match.

“As far as the India-Pakistan match is concerned, with 140 crore Indians standing behind our players, India’s victory is certain. Pakistan struggles against India in every field — be it defence or other areas,” he told IANS.

BJP leader Ravindra Raina also conveyed optimism, linking the match to the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

“As we all know, today India is set to face its arch-rival Pakistan on the cricket field. On this sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, we pray that the blessings of Lord Bholenath and Goddess Parvati remain with our Indian team,” Raina said in a conversation with IANS.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad described sports as a matter closely tied to national pride, saying that victories on the field resonate emotionally across the country.

“The nation’s emotions are connected to the game, with players as its heroes… As for Pakistan, dogs die on the streets because they cannot decide which way to go. Similarly, some countries are unable to make decisions about running the nation or managing relations,” Nishad told IANS.

JD-U national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad also anticipated a high-voltage contest.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “This will prove to be a thrilling match, and crores of Indian cricket fans hope that India can deliver a strong defeat to Pakistan on the cricket field and assert its dominance in the T20 World Cup.”

The CPI-M, meanwhile, welcomed the fixture and emphasised that sports should remain separate from political disputes.

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah told IANS: “This is a welcome development after continuous quarrel and stopping and starting all these things. At least, as I always say, sports should not be drawn into politics. Sports are a different aspect of civilisation and life.”

In contrast, Congress leaders strongly objected to India playing Pakistan, citing the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which they said was carried out by The Resistance Front, a wing of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. In the attack, 26 tourists were killed.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi voiced sharp opposition to the match.

“No match should be played with Pakistan. How can we play a game of victory and defeat with those who come to our country and spread terrorism, who kill our people? A game – whether cricket or any other — is played with friends. With enemies, Holi is played — and that too, a Holi of blood,” he told IANS.

Senior Congress leader T.S. Singh Deo also questioned the logic behind the fixture.

“The issue of India and Pakistan playing in the T20 World Cup seems to be a topic of discussion currently, as to whether or not we should do that. The larger issue is, do we have any relationship with Pakistan? Do we want to have any relationship with Pakistan?… Why should there be a cricket match if we are not having diplomatic talks with the terror state Pakistan?” he said.

As the teams prepare to take the field in Colombo, the match has once again become more than just a sporting contest.