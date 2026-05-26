India Post honours Bengaluru airport’s 18-year journey with special postal release

Bengaluru: Bangalore International Airport Limited on Tuesday announced that Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru has marked 18 years of operations with the release of a Permanent Pictorial Cancellation (PPC), a Special Cover and Picture Postcards by India Post.

The commemorative initiative recognises Bengaluru Airport’s role as Bengaluru’s gateway to the world and reflects the city’s transformation into a globally connected hub for technology, innovation, enterprise and culture.

The milestone highlights the airport’s journey since its launch in 2008 as India’s first Greenfield airport developed through a public-private partnership. Over the years, Bengaluru Airport has grown into one of the country’s leading aviation hubs, supporting the city’s emergence as a major global destination.

The Permanent Pictorial Cancellation, which will be available to the public at the airport post office, features Nadaprabhu Kempegowda alongside Bengaluru Airport, symbolising the connection between the city’s heritage and its modern global identity. The Special Cover and Picture Postcards have also been released as commemorative keepsakes for travellers and philately enthusiasts.

The initiative is aligned with Bengaluru Airport’s “Feels Like BLR” campaign, aimed at creating culturally rooted and immersive passenger experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Hari Marar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIAL, said the airport’s 18-year journey mirrors Bengaluru’s own transformation over the years.

“What began as a Greenfield airport in 2008 has today grown into one of India’s leading aviation hubs, shaped by culture, connectivity and future-ready infrastructure. For millions of travellers, the airport has also become their first experience of Bengaluru,” he said.

Marar added that the Permanent Pictorial Cancellation thoughtfully commemorates the airport’s evolution and its connection with the city.

V. Tara, Director Postal Services, Bengaluru HQ Region, said the release of the PPC was a tribute to BLR Airport’s significance as an important gateway to Bengaluru and the wider region.

“We are pleased to celebrate an institution that reflects both the city’s heritage and its contemporary global identity. The Special Cover and Picture Postcards will serve as lasting keepsakes for travellers, collectors and citizens alike,” she said.

A Permanent Pictorial Cancellation is a special long-term postmark issued by India Post to commemorate places of cultural, historical or tourist significance. The PPC at Bengaluru Airport will be available for the public at the airport post office from May 26, 2026, while the Special Cover and Picture Postcards will be available at the Philatelic Bureau at Bengaluru GPO and other Philatelic Bureaus across Karnataka.