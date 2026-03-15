India raises alarm over minority safety in Bangladesh violence as figures surge

Dhaka: India has repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of the minority communities with Bangladeshi authorities, and expects thorough investigations and accountability. However, the responsibility to ensure the protection of all citizens lies with the government of Bangladesh, a report highlighted.

Citing rights groups, it stated that preventing recurring violence requires more than reactive policing; it demands “sustained legal protection, swift prosecution of offenders, and community reconciliation efforts”.

“Without transparent, independently verifiable data, the full picture remains contested. Yet the allegations alone underscore a broader concern: when minorities in any country face persistent insecurity, it challenges the region’s commitment to pluralism, rule of law, and fundamental human dignity,” The Morning Voice newspaper detailed.

According to the report, a recent disclosure in India’s Parliament revealed that nearly 3,100 incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities took place in Bangladesh between August 2024 and February 2026, raising serious concerns about minority safety in the neighbouring country.

“Attacks allegedly targeted homes, businesses, and places of worship, with reports of killings and arson. If accurate, such acts would represent not only communal violence but also a grave violation of internationally recognised human rights principles, including freedom of religion, equality before the law, and the right to life and security,” the report stressed.

“The issue carries particular sensitivity for India, which shares a long and porous border with Bangladesh and deep historical, cultural, and demographic ties. Instability affecting minorities across the border can have humanitarian, diplomatic, and security implications, including displacement pressures and cross-border tensions,” it added.

The report further said that if verified, the violence against minorities would be more than just a domestic problem, emerging as a human rights concern that calls for sustained global attention.

Bangladesh witnessed escalating attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, sparking grave human rights concerns, which intensified during the eighteen-month tenure of Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.