Kanshi Ram dedicated his life to keeping alive Ambedkar’s thought, movement: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday paid floral tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on the occasion of his 92nd birth anniversary, remembering his role in reviving the movement of B.R. Ambedkar and uniting Dalits, OBCs and minorities into a broad ‘Bahujan’ political force.

In a post on X, Mayawati said Kanshi Ram had dedicated his life to strengthening the ideological and political legacy of Ambedkar and mobilising marginalised communities across the country.

“Today, on his birth anniversary, I and his followers under my leadership across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, offer my heartfelt homage and immense respect to the founder and creator of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Shri Kanshi Ram ji,” Mayawati wrote in Hindi.

She said Kanshi Ram played a historic role in carrying forward the movement inspired by Ambedkar and transforming the struggle of marginalised communities into a powerful political force.

“He tirelessly waged a relentless struggle by dedicating his entire life to the mission of keeping alive the ‘thought and movement’ of the most revered Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar throughout the nation, advancing his caravan to the destination of power, and whose historic contribution in uniting those broken and trampled on the basis of caste into the unity of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ deserves the highest praise,” she said.

Recalling Kanshi Ram’s contribution to the social and political awakening of marginalised communities, Mayawati reaffirmed her commitment to strengthening the party’s efforts towards social transformation and economic empowerment.

While remembering his role, she said she reiterated her resolve to “strengthen the BSP’s movement for social transformation and economic emancipation, and to achieve electoral success”.

“At the same time, this is also a call that the people of the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ should ‘join the B.S.P. movement to become missionary and honest Ambedkarites’ and harness the power of their votes to seize the master key to power, so that the rights enshrined in the Constitution by Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar for the welfare, well-being, upliftment, protection, and self-respect of the country’s Bahujans can be implemented on the ground, enabling them to break free from lives tormented by slavery and helplessness, and live a happy and prosperous life filled with roti (bread), rozi (livelihood), and good days — which is also the mission and life message of the revered Shri Kanshi Ram Ji,” the BSP chief added.

Kanshi Ram, who was born in March 1934, is widely revered by his followers as ‘Manyavar’ or ‘Bahujan Nayak’. He is regarded as a key political leader and social reformer who transformed the struggle of Dalits and other marginalised communities from largely social activism into a strong political movement.

He is also credited with reviving and expanding the vision of B.R. Ambedkar in post-independence India, particularly in northern states such as Uttar Pradesh, by emphasising on political power as the central instrument for achieving social justice and economic empowerment for oppressed communities.