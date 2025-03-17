India ready to leave their footprints in AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup

Pattaya: The Indian beach soccer national team arrived in Pattaya, Thailand on Monday, marking their long-awaited return to the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup after 18 years.

Drawn into Group A, India will face a tough challenge, beginning their campaign against hosts Thailand on Thursday before locking horns with Kuwait on March 22 and Lebanon on March 24. With high spirits and a point to prove, the Indian squad is ready to leave their footprints on the sand.

The team set off from Gujarat on March 16, reaching Delhi in the evening. After a brief wait at the airport, they boarded a flight to Bangkok, before embarking on a road trip to Pattaya, where the AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup Thailand 2025 is set to be held. As they soaked in the sights of Bangkok’s skyline and the endless stretches of lush green landscapes, the anticipation for the challenge ahead only grew stronger.

Head coach Mohd Faizal Bin So’od exuded confidence as he assessed the team’s unique position in the tournament. “Having not participated in this competition for nearly two decades, we hold an element of surprise. We’ve analysed our opponents, but they have little to no data on us. That unpredictability could work in our favour,” the Malaysian remarked.

In a moment of pride and inspiration, coach Faizal also announced the captain of the team – Rohith Y. The captain, a fisherman’s son from Kerala, has lived and breathed beach soccer since childhood. Growing up on the sands, his natural flair for the game and leadership qualities made him the perfect choice to lead India’s charge.

“We are ready,” said Rohith with determination. “We’ve put in the hard work and every player here is eager to prove himself. Playing against the host nation is never easy, but that’s exactly the kind of challenge we are looking for. When the going gets tough, we rise.”

With only the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals, India know that the road ahead is tough. But with grit, passion, and a hunger to succeed, the team has arrived in Thailand with one goal – to announce their return to beach soccer’s grand stage.