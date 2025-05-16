India should not tolerate US mediation: VIP chief Sahani

Patna, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) founder and former Bihar Minister Mukesh Sahani said on Thursday that India should not tolerate US mediation in the tensions between India and Pakistan post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Sahani condemned US President Donald Trump’s recent remarks related to the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, calling it an unprecedented and insulting interference.

“Never before has such a statement come from a US President. This is an insult to India’s sovereignty. The Prime Minister must speak on this. If India decides, Pakistan cannot stand for even two hours,” he said while speaking to the media persons in Khagaria.

Sahani also criticised the BJP’s claiming credit for Operation Sindoor.

“BJP has a habit of turning disasters into opportunities for votes. They are doing politics on every issue including national security.”

BJP has started the Tiranga Yatra in the country to honour the bravery of Indian defence forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Indian Air Force in particular destroyed the nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Armed forces’s strike, which took place in the early hours of May 7, targeted terrorist strongholds in Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, Hed Marala, Barnala, Kotli, Bilal and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan and PoK. These terror camps are responsible for harbouring terrorists and are believed to be behind the recent Pahalgam attack.

On May 10, US President Donald Trump on his official X account, wrote, “After a long night of talks mediated by the US, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention in this matter.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, President of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, reiterated India’s stance on Kashmir.

“India’s position is crystal clear. We do not accept any third-party mediation on Kashmir. Our policy on terrorism is zero tolerance.”

Kushwaha also responded to the BJP and Congress announcing nationwide Tiranga Yatras, saying: “It’s good to honour the Indian Army and soldiers with such events. But Congress should refrain from politicising it.”