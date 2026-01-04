Indian army chief leaves for visits to UAE, Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Indian Army chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday left for an official two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a key step in strengthening bilateral military and strategic cooperation.

After the UAE, the army chief is slated to visit Sri Lanka during his foreign tour, lasting from January 5 to 8.

The UAE trip underscores growing defence collaboration under the broader India-UAE strategic partnership, which has been deepening in recent years through high-level engagements and joint initiatives across security and defence sectors.

“#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, proceeded on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates #UAE today. The visit underscores a shared commitment to deepening mutual understanding, enhancing cooperation in areas of common interest and advancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation between the two nations”, the India Army’s Additional Directorate General, Public Information (ADG-PI) posted on X.

According to a Defence Ministry statement, Gen Dwivedi will, on arrival, be accorded a Guard of Honour by the UAE Land Forces.

During his stay, he will call on senior leadership of the UAE Armed Forces, including the Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and receive briefings on the structure, roles and capabilities of the UAE Army.

He will also visit key military establishments and interact with officers and troops, underscoring the growing defence partnership between India and the UAE. This includes a visit to the UAE National Defence College, wherein Gen Dwivedi will address all officers. These engagements are aimed at further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation, professional military exchanges and strategic understanding between the two armed forces, the statement said.

India and the UAE maintain a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with defence cooperation emerging as a core pillar alongside trade, energy and cultural exchange. Previous military engagements between the two nations, including reciprocal visits by senior commanders and joint discussions on capability building and defence industry collaboration, highlight the sustained momentum of this bilateral relationship.

The Indian Army chief’s visit is expected to involve meetings with senior UAE military officials to explore further cooperation in defence innovation, joint exercises and strategic dialogues.

Late last month, an Indian Army contingent reached the Gulf nation to participate in the second edition of the joint military Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone-II’, to be conducted at Abu Dhabi, from December 18 to 30.

“The aim of the exercise is to enhance interoperability and foster defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the UAE Land Forces through joint training in an urban environment, with a focus on sub-conventional operations under a United Nations mandate, enabling both forces to operate together in peacekeeping, counter-terrorism and stability operations,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Over nearly two weeks, troops from both countries will jointly train on a wide spectrum of tactical drills, including fighting in built-up areas, heliborne operations and detailed mission planning. In addition, the integration of UAS and counter-UAS techniques will be carried out for the conduct of operations in built-up areas, it said.

Meanwhile, the UAE Land Forces’ Commander, Maj Gen Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, had visited India on October 27-28, and the Commander of the UAE Presidential Guard on December 15-19.

Maj Gen Hallami’s visit saw key engagements between senior leaders and officials from both sides, which have further strengthened the foundation for enhanced bilateral military cooperation, exchange and collaboration in areas of strategic and defence interests.

During his visit, he engaged in a series of productive discussions with General Dwivedi.

From the UAE, Gen Dwivedi will visit Sri Lanka on January 7-8.

On arrival, he will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the Sri Lanka Army. He will engage with senior military and civil leadership, including the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, the Deputy Minister of Defence, and the Defence Secretary, and hold detailed discussions on matters of mutual interest, including training cooperation, capacity building and regional security.

During the visit, the COAS will address officers at the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) and interact with officers and trainees at the Army War College, Buttala, reflecting India’s strong commitment to defence education and professional military exchanges with Sri Lanka.

General Dwivedi will also pay homage at the IPKF War Memorial, honouring the supreme sacrifice of Indian soldiers.

The visit of the army chief to the UAE and Sri Lanka reaffirms India’s commitment to strengthening defence cooperation, fostering mutual trust and enhancing interoperability with friendly nations in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia