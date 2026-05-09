Indian Embassy in Qatar Honors ICC Managing Committee for Service to the Community

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of India in Qatar formally recognized the Managing Committee of the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC) for the 2023-2024 term, praising its outstanding and dedicated service to the Indian community in Qatar. The ceremony occurred on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at the ICC Ashoka Hall, signifying a noteworthy recognition of the committee’s achievements.

His Excellency Vipul, Ambassador of India to Qatar, led the event. Joined by Dr. Vaibhav A. Tandale, Counsellor (Head of Chancery and Consular) at the Embassy, Ambassador Vipul awarded Certificates of Appreciation to Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu and each member of the ICC Managing Committee. The certificates honored their steadfast commitment, exemplary service, and meaningful impact on the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

The Indian Embassy specifically felicitated Mr. Subramanya Hebbagelu for his distinguished efforts and selfless service to the Indian community. This recognition highlighted his four-year tenure as the Vice President of the Indian Cultural Centre, Doha, Qatar, a period characterized by significant contributions to the organization and the community it serves.

Mr. Hebbagelu, who hails from Byanduru, a small town in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, has been a resident of Qatar for the past two decades. He has actively engaged in community service, holding various positions within prominent Indian community organizations. His roles have included Joint Secretary of the Indian Community Benevolent Forum, Vice President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar, Vice President of the Indian Cultural Centre, and presently, President of Karnataka Sangha Qatar. His extensive involvement underscores a deep commitment to the welfare and cultural enrichment of the Indian community in Qatar.

The felicitation ceremony was attended by a distinguished gathering, including Ambassador Vipul and numerous presidents and leaders of various Indian associations in Qatar. The event served as a testament to the strong ties between the Indian Embassy and the Indian community, and underscored the importance of recognizing and celebrating the contributions of individuals and organizations dedicated to serving the community’s needs. The Embassy’s recognition of the ICC Managing Committee and Mr. Hebbagelu reflects the high value placed on community service and strengthening cultural bonds within the Indian diaspora in Qatar.