After Suvendu Adhikari’s swearing-in ceremony, Kolkata Police unfollow Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee’s X accounts

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Saturday unfollowed former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee’s X accounts after Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

At the same time, the list of those whom the Kolkata Police are now following includes the accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his office.

The results of the West Bengal Assembly elections were declared last Monday (May 4). The BJP came to power after it won 207 seats.

In a grand swearing-in ceremony at Brigade Parade Grounds, Suvendu Adhikari, who won the election from Nandigram and Bhabanipur constituencies, took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of the state in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, other Union Ministers, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and a host of other dignitaries.

In that atmosphere, the official X account of Kolkata Police came to light. Now, a total of 42 accounts are followed by the official account of Kolkata Police, which does not include the accounts of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee.

On the other hand, Mamata’s X handle and Facebook page, till 12 noon on May 9, showed her identity as the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

However, after the swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari, the social media accounts were changed to just Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, along with Suvendu Adhikari, five ministers also took oath, who got a place in the cabinet of the first BJP government in West Bengal. However, their portfolios will be decided later.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari went to Jorasanko to pay his tribute to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore on his birth anniversary.