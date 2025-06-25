Indian-origin Zohran Mamdani wins New York mayoral primary race

New York: Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Indian-origin Muslim and self-described socialist, has clinched victory in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo in a stunning political upset, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

Mamdani secured 43.5 per cent of the votes, while Cuomo trailed with 36.3 per cent.

The race, one of the most closely watched in recent memory, saw nearly a dozen Democratic candidates vying to lead the largest city in the United States, where Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one.

Born to acclaimed Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran Mamdani has long been involved in grassroots politics.

He is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America and campaigned on a progressive platform centred on affordable housing, police reform, and climate action.

Following his primary win, Mamdani took to social media to express his gratitude, quoting Nelson Mandela: “It always seems impossible until it’s done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City.”

Voting took place during a scorching heatwave, with polls closing at 9:00 pm on Wednesday.

While final certification may take time, Mamdani’s lead is significant enough to mark him the presumptive nominee.

The primary comes at a delicate time for the Democratic Party, which is grappling with internal divisions and the aftermath of Donald Trump’s return to the presidency last year.

Mamdani’s success, driven by a dynamic social media presence and energised young voter base, has injected new energy into the party’s left flank.

Andrew Cuomo, a political heavyweight and scion of a Democratic dynasty, led early in the race with endorsements from influential centrists, including former President Bill Clinton.

However, his campaign struggled under the weight of past controversies, including multiple sexual harassment allegations and criticism over his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to his resignation as governor four years ago.

Cuomo, known for his staunch pro-Israel stance and deep establishment ties, was once considered a lock for the nomination due to his high name recognition and access to powerful political donors.