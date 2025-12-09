Indian Railways announces 3-day special Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Udhampur amid flight cancellations

Jammu: In order to help the stranded passengers because of air service disruption, Northern Railways, on Tuesday, announced a special Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Udhampur for three days starting from December 12, railway officials said.

Railway officials said that the Jammu division of Northern Railways has announced a special Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Udhampur for three days starting on December 12, to facilitate stranded passengers in the wake of frequent flight cancellations.

Widespread disruption of air services due to unprecedented flight cancellations by IndiGo caused panic and concern in passengers stranded at the Srinagar and Jammu airports.

Stranded passengers have been protesting for the last three days as they are clueless about flight normalisation to reach their destinations.

Officials said that Jammu division of Northern Railways operates special trains in emergency situations for the convenience and safety of passengers.

At present, due to increasing number of passengers caused by frequent flight cancellations, the Jammu division has decided to operate a special Vande Bharat train between New Delhi and Udhampur, railway officials added.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Uchit Singhal said: “The special trains — 02439 New Delhi-Udhampur Vande Bharat, and 02440 Udhampur-New Delhi Vande Bharat — with three trips in each direction between December 12 and 14, aims to provide a safe and affordable travel option for stranded passengers. Train No. 02439 will depart from New Delhi at 6 a.m. and arrive at Udhampur at 2 p.m., halting at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Pathankot Cantt and Jammu Tawi, among other stations.

“Train No. 02440 will depart from Udhampur at 3 p.m. and arrive in New Delhi at 11 p.m.”

Singhal said the special Vande Bharat will operate with 20 railway coaches.

“Passengers are advised to check authentic train information through the official Indian Railways website or the NTES (National Train Enquiry System) app before commencing their journey,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager added.

At present, direct railway service operates between Katra in Reasi district of Jammu division and Kashmir Valley.

Northern Railway sources said that preparations are in the advanced stage to start the direct train service between Jammu and the Valley before the year-end.