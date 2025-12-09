Bengaluru Road Accident Claims Life of Dakshina Kannada Resident

Bengaluru: A fatal road accident near Kudlu Gate in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon resulted in the death of a 34-year-old man hailing from Bantwal, Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Haris, a resident of Allipade near Ajilamogaru in Bantwal taluk.

Mr. Haris, an employee of an air conditioning company based in Bengaluru, was travelling to a work assignment with a colleague when the tragic incident unfolded. Preliminary reports indicate that the motorcycle on which Mr. Haris was riding was struck from behind by a goods vehicle. The force of the collision inflicted critical injuries upon Mr. Haris, leading to his immediate demise at the scene of the accident.

The colleague, identified as a native of Odisha, sustained serious injuries in the accident and is currently undergoing intensive care treatment at St. John’s Hospital in Koramangala. Medical personnel have reported his condition as critical but stable.

The HSR Traffic Police have commenced a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. An official case has been registered, and authorities are diligently working to ascertain the precise sequence of events that culminated in the tragic incident.

The remains of Mr. Haris are currently being held at the St. John’s Hospital mortuary in Koramangala. Following the completion of a post-mortem examination, the body will be repatriated to his hometown for the performance of final funeral rites and burial.