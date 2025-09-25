India’s wheeled armoured platform, a defence innovation, goes global

New Delhi: The Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP 8×8) — a next-generation modular combat vehicle jointly designed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and developed by Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), is ready to get exported.

Engineered for high mobility, survivability, and mission versatility, WhAP 8×8 represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous defence capabilities and is now poised to make its mark on the global stage.

WhAP 8×8 is India’s first amphibious wheeled infantry combat vehicle.

It features a survivable monocoque hull with scalable ballistic and mine protection, independent suspension, and a central tyre inflation system—making it highly adaptable to rugged terrains and combat zones.

The vehicle is powered by a high-performance engine and supports both manned and unmanned weapon stations, including anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) systems.

Cleared for production and export in October 2019, the DRDO-designed WhAP 8×8 combat vehicle marked a turning point in India’s defence innovation.

That same year, the Army sought 198 such platforms to replace aging BRDM-2s and support mechanised infantry across diverse terrains.

Showcased during the 2023 Republic Day parade, the Armoured Personnel Carrier variant featured composite armour, a 30 mm BMP-2 turret, and advanced blast protection.

With modular seating for 10–12 troops, WhAP prioritises safety and adaptability. Inducted into the Indian Army in 2022 and CRPF in 2023, it gained global traction with Morocco’s 2024 order for 150 units and a dedicated assembly line.

Its modular design allows for multiple configurations, including infantry fighting vehicle, armoured personnel carrier, reconnaissance vehicle, command post, mortar carrier, and ambulance.

This flexibility makes WhAP suitable for a wide range of military operations, from frontline combat to humanitarian missions.

In a major milestone, Tata Advanced Systems inaugurated its first overseas defence manufacturing facility in Berrechid, Morocco, to produce the WhAP 8×8.

The plant, spread over 20,000 square metres, is Morocco’s largest defence manufacturing site and the first such facility established by an Indian private company abroad.

The factory will initially supply the Royal Moroccan Army, with plans to expand exports to other friendly nations, particularly across Africa.

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who inaugurated the facility alongside Moroccan officials, emphasised that this initiative reflects India’s evolving defence vision—moving from “Make in India” to “Make with Friends” and “Make for the World.”

The project is expected to generate significant employment, build local technical capabilities, and deepen strategic ties between India and Morocco. With WhAP 8×8, India showcases its ability to design, develop, and deliver advanced combat platforms globally, reinforcing its position as a credible player in the international defence market.

This marks a new chapter in India’s pursuit of strategic autonomy and global defence collaboration.