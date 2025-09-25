PM Modi to launch development projects, lay foundation of nuclear plant in Rajasthan today

Banswara: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a historic development package for Rajasthan on Thursday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. He will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1,22,670 crore in Banswara, dedicating them to the nation.

Of this, projects worth more than Rs 1,08,468 crore are expected to directly benefit Rajasthan, led by the Rs 42,000 crore Mahi Banswara Nuclear Power Project, which will become the state’s second nuclear power plant.

Under India’s Panchamrit Action Plan, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for clean energy projects and transmission systems worth Rs 63,683 crore.

These include seven solar power projects valued at Rs 14,445 crore, as well as transmission lines worth Rs 13,183 crore to evacuate renewable energy from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase 4 and Phase 5.

With a combined generation capacity of 9.6 GW, these projects across five states will significantly boost India’s clean energy transition.

Major water resource projects worth Rs 20,833 crore will also be inaugurated or launched, including the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, the Mor Sagar Artificial Reservoir in Ajmer, and the Brahmani Barrage in Chittorgarh.

Road infrastructure will be enhanced with projects worth Rs 2,636 crore, while drinking water projects worth around Rs 5,884 crore will improve access to clean water for rural and urban families across multiple districts.

Social infrastructure is another key focus. Bharatpur will get a new 250-bed RBM Hospital built at a cost of Rs 128 crore, while Jaipur will see the inauguration of the IT Development and e-Governance Centre worth Rs 140 crore.

Sewerage and water infrastructure projects worth Rs 226 crore will be launched in Makrana (Nagaur) and Mandawa (Jhunjhunu).

Connectivity will be further strengthened as the Prime Minister flags off three new trains via video conferencing: the Bikaner–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express, and the Udaipur City–Chandigarh Express.

Employment generation will also take centre stage, with appointment letters being handed over to 15,000 youth in Rajasthan.

These include 5,778 animal attendants, 4,197 junior assistants, 1,800 junior instructors, 1,464 junior engineers, 1,200 third-grade teachers, alongside other posts and compassionate appointments.

With this comprehensive development package covering energy, water, healthcare, education, infrastructure, and employment, Rajasthan is set to take a major step forward on the path of inclusive growth and self-reliance.