IndiGo Launches Daily Flight Between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai on Christmas Day

• IndiGo launches daily direct service between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai on December 25.

• Mangaluru becomes among the first airports to connect with NMIA at the start of operations.

• Reinforces the Adani Group and AAHL’s execution of large-scale aviation infrastructure on schedule.

Mangaluru: IndiGo on Thursday launched a daily direct flight between Mangaluru and Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), marking the commencement of commercial connectivity to India’s newest greenfield airport on Christmas Day.

With this launch, Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) joins a select group of airports across the country to be connected to NMIA from the first day of operations, as Navi Mumbai emerges as the second airport serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The inaugural flight, IndiGo 6E 865 from Navi Mumbai, arrived in Mangaluru with a full complement of 187 passengers, while the return service, flight 6E 866, departed with 186 passengers—reflecting strong demand from Day One.

MIA marked the occasion with a lamp-lighting and cake-cutting ceremony. A family travelling on the inaugural flight from Mangaluru to Navi Mumbai participated in the celebrations, lending a warm and personal touch to the milestone.

With the addition of Navi Mumbai, the Mangaluru–MMR sector now offers travellers five daily flight options—four operated by IndiGo and one by Air India Express—enhancing choice, flexibility, and convenience for both business and leisure passengers.

The new route strengthens connectivity between coastal Karnataka and the Mumbai region, while adding Navi Mumbai as Mangaluru’s seventh domestic destination. The airport currently offers services to Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

NMIA is developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

The timely launch of airline operations from multiple cities reflects the Group’s capability to deliver and operationalise large-scale aviation infrastructure projects with speed, coordination, and execution discipline.

As NMIA steadily expands its domestic network, new routes such as Mangaluru–Navi Mumbai are expected to play a key role in easing congestion at Mumbai’s primary airport and supporting the region’s long-term aviation growth.