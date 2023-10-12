IndiGo to Add a Third Daily Flight from MIA to Hyderabad Starting from 19 Oct

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), which is gradually witnessing an increase in domestic flights, will add a third daily flight of ATR aircraft 6E7536 to Hyderabad, starting from October 19. The IndiGo flight will land at MIA at 2.15pm and depart for Hyderabad at 2.35pm. This is the third flight from IndiGo to Hyderabad from Mangaluru International Airport.

This is in addition to existing daily ATR flights 6E 7549 which arrives here at 7.40am and departs for Hyderabad 20 minutes later and the late-night flight – 6E 7103 which arrives at 10.15pm and departs at 10.35pm. This augmentation will be up to October 28, which marks the end of the current summer schedule.

IndiGo currently deployed Airbus A320/321/321 Neo (seating capacity 180-232) on all the major routes it operates to and from Mangaluru, preferring the 78-seater ATR aircraft on the Chennai and Hyderabad routes. IndiGo currently also serves Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune directly and Kolkata and Patna (via Bengaluru) and Ranchi (via Pune) domestically and Dubai on the international sector.