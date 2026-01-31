Industrialist’s death during IT raid: Probe to first focus on suicide angle, says K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Saturday that the state police investigating the death of known industrialist, Confident Group Founder and Chairman C.J. Roy during the raid by the Income Tax (IT) Department in Bengaluru, will first look at the suicide angle.

He said the police are currently not looking at the angle of alleged pressure by the IT Department officials, leading to his death. “During the course of investigation, if any matters come up, then it will be looked into,” Home Minister Parameshwara clarified.

He was speaking to the media after meeting AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence in Bengaluru.

“As a Home Minister, I want to convey that as of now the suicide angle will be probed. If other matters come up in the course of the investigation, those matters could be investigated at later stages. Firstly, let us see what comes out of the preliminary probe. Based on that, future course of action will be taken,” HM Parameshwara stated.

When asked about allegations that the pressure of repeated IT raids prompted Roy to end his life, HM Parameshwara stated, “We have not thought of that angle. Because, the police department will look into how the incident took place. The IT Department raid dimension is not being looked into by the police.”

“We have to see what comes out of the investigation. The brother of the deceased has given a statement that due to IT department’s pressure Roy committed suicide. The police department has not seen the case in that angle,” he stated.

“I don’t know who was in the IT team. It will be known in the investigation,” he stated while answering a question.

Sharing details about the case, HM Parameshwara stated, “In December, his company was raided by the Income Tax Department. After that, within 60 days they completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet, to finalise this by February 4, they had called him. Three days ago he came from Dubai.”

“The IT officers had intimated him about this and also about the need for recording his statements. Roy had responded positively. As per the communication, IT officers had come to his office and Roy also met them. In between, Roy had told officers that he would come back in 10 minutes and went to his chamber. He did not turn up for 20 minutes,” he stated.

“When the chamber’s door was broken, the incident of Roy committing suicide came to light. Apart from this, I have asked the police department to conduct a preliminary investigation into the background of the case and other matters related to it. When the probe is done, we will know the facts,” HM Parameshwara stated.

Meanwhile, a case of suspicious death has been registered at the Ashok Nagar police station in connection with the suicide. As the exact cause of the industrialist’s death is yet to be ascertained, Ashok Nagar police have registered a UDR (Unnatural Death Report) under Section 174C of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and have launched an investigation.

Confident Group Managing Director T.A. Joseph has filed a complaint seeking an investigation into the suicide of C.J. Roy. Police said that Joseph has not made any allegations against Income Tax officials in his complaint. Consequently, Ashok Nagar police are probing the case as an unnatural death.

According to the complaint, on Friday (January 31) at around 3 pm, C.J. Roy had come with Joseph to the Confident Group office on Langford Road in Bengaluru to give a statement to IT officials. After that, Roy went into his cabin. A short while later, he informed Joseph that he wanted to speak to his mother, following which Joseph stepped outside.

About ten minutes later, when Joseph returned, security staff informed him that Roy had instructed that no one should be allowed inside the cabin. After another ten minutes, Joseph went to the cabin again and knocked on the door, but there was no response. It was found that the door was locked from inside. The door was then forced open.

Inside the cabin, Roy was found seated on his chair. There was blood on his shirt and his body was cold. An ambulance was immediately called. Medical personnel who arrived with the ambulance checked his pulse and found none. He was then rushed to Narayana Hospital in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, where he was admitted to the emergency care unit.

In his complaint, Joseph has requested a thorough investigation to ascertain what kind of pressure might have driven Roy to take the extreme step.

C.J. Babu, brother of C.J. Roy, speaking to the media on Saturday, stated that his brother had called him on Friday morning and said that he was under pressure from the Income Tax department. Roy had also asked when he would be returning to Bengaluru.

“He did not speak specifically about the nature of the pressure and only asked me to come to Bengaluru, saying that he would discuss the matter with me then. I do not know much beyond that,” Babu said.