Instagram Page Under Scrutiny for Allegedly Inciting Communal Unrest; Police Investigation Underway

Bantwal: An Instagram page operating under the handle “on_fixed_leader” is currently under investigation by the Bantwal Rural Police following complaints of posts deemed offensive to religious sentiments, potentially inciting communal feelings, and creating unrest within society.

A case has been officially registered at the Bantwal Rural Police Station on May 4th, 2025, under Crime No: 46/2025. The charges filed are under Sections 196(1)(c) and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), formerly known as the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Section 196(1)(c) of the BNS pertains to the act of knowingly or having reason to believe that any statement, rumour, or report is false and that it is likely to promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community or any other ground whatsoever, disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities. Section 353(2) relates to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred, or ill-will between classes.

The police have confirmed that they are actively investigating the origins of the “on_fixed_leader” account and the individuals responsible for its content. Law enforcement officials have declined to provide further details at this stage, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. They have, however, assured the public that they are committed to maintaining peace and harmony within the region and will take swift action against anyone found guilty of inciting communal unrest through online platforms.

The case highlights the increasing challenge faced by law enforcement agencies in monitoring and regulating online content that could potentially disrupt social cohesion and incite violence. Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution and responsibility when sharing information online and to refrain from spreading unsubstantiated rumors or inflammatory content.



