Underworld Operative Bannanje Raja Granted Parole to Attend Father’s Funeral in Udupi

Udupi: Notorious underworld operative Bannanje Raja, also known as Rajendra Shettigar, was granted emergency parole by the Karnataka High Court to attend the funeral rites of his father, Sundar Shettigar, a retired tahsildar. Raja, currently serving a life sentence in Belagavi Central Prison, arrived in his native Udupi on Sunday under heavy police escort to participate in the seventh-day ceremonies held at his ancestral home in Bapu Tota, Malpe.

The parole was granted following an urgent petition filed by Raja requesting leave to participate in the final rites and religious ceremonies for his father, who passed away on April 27 at the age of 88. The High Court approved the petition, granting parole from May 3 to May 14, subject to specific conditions.

Authorities transported Raja from Belagavi to his residence, “Sasitota” in Malpe Kalmadi, where he performed the required rituals. The funeral was subsequently conducted at the Malpe Hindu Rudra Bhoomi under stringent police protection.

Bannanje Raja, who was apprehended in Morocco, South Africa, in February 2015 and extradited to India, faces numerous charges including involvement in the Karwar murder case and the Udupi Airody jewelers shootout. He has been incarcerated in Belagavi jail for the past decade, serving a life sentence across 23 cases.

Speaking to the media, District Police Superintendent Dr. K. Arun affirmed that Raja has adhered to the conditions of his parole. “Bannanje Raja, released on parole, has not been involved in any criminal activity during this period. He is not using a mobile phone or the internet and has not left the house except to attend his father’s final rites. The High Court imposed several conditions, including that he only participate in the funeral ceremonies,” Dr. Arun stated. “He will be taken back to Belagavi jail on May 14.”