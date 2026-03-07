Installation Ceremony of District and Taluk Working Journalists’ Association held Udupi

Udupi: In recent times, some individuals are engaging in blackmailing rackets and criminal activities while using the label of journalists. Such practices must be curbed; otherwise, journalists will not be able to earn respect in society, said Shivanand Tagadur, President of the Karnataka Working Journalists Association.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Installation ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers for the 2025–28 term of the Udupi District Working Journalists Association, the Udupi Press Bhavan Committee, and the taluk units of Karkala, Kundapur, Byndoor, Kapu, Brahmavar and Hebri. The event was held on Saturday at the IMA Hall in Brahmagiri, Udupi.

Further he said the journalism profession becomes meaningful only when the news produced by journalists benefits society. Nowadays, the media appears to be giving more importance to “statement-oriented” news rather than reports that address social imbalances. This trend must be checked and greater focus should be given to people-oriented journalism. He added that social awareness is extremely important for journalists while reporting.

Society has placed journalists in a very responsible position, and that trust must be upheld. Journalists should work carefully and responsibly. Not only a journalist’s writing but also their behaviour and conduct are important. Once a person adopts journalism as a profession, it is necessary to act accordingly and develop a professional attitude. The association should also work in this direction, he advised.

The programme was presided over by the association’s newly elected district president Subrahmanya G. Kurya. District in-charge and state vice-president Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa and Udupi District Information Officer Manjunath spoke as chief guests.

On the occasion, the association’s monthly magazine Sanmati, which provides information about the organisation’s activities, was released by the state president. Former district president Rajesh Shetty Alevoor, state committee member Asto Mohan, national committee member Arun Kumar Shirur, and district association treasurer Harish Kunder were present.

Certificates were presented to the newly elected office-bearers of the district and taluk units. Lakshmi Machina, a recipient of the district Rajyotsava Award, Janardhan Kodavoor, who was selected as District Scout Asst Commandant, and Yashodha Keshav, recipient of the Veera Rani Abbakka Award, were felicitated on the occasion.

Association General Secretary Nazeer Polya welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory remarks. The list of new office-bearers was read out by district executive committee member Ajith Aradi. Ramanji Nammabhoomi sang the theme song. District executive committee member Chetan Matapadi proposed the vote of thanks, and journalist Rahim Ujire compered the programme.



