INTACH to Present Photographic Exhibition of Mangalorean Catholic Heritage Houses

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) will present a week-long photo exhibition titled “Album of the Porches” documenting traditional Mangalorean Catholic houses. The exhibition will be inaugurated on Saturday, October 04, 2025, at 5:30 p.m. at Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru, in the presence of Ronald Gomes, President of the Catholic Association of South Kanara (CASK). It will remain open to the public until October 11, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Mangaluru is renowned for its traditional Mangalorean Catholic houses, which reflect a mix of European and local architectural styles, adapted to the South Indian landscape. Verandas welcomed guests, private altars anchored daily devotion, and the iconic Mangalore tile roof crowned generations of family memory. INTACH’s project has documented 27 such houses across the city, capturing their architectural features, history and cultural significance.

Led by Subhas Basu, Architect and Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter, the project team included photographer Murali Abbemane and researcher Sharvani Bhat, with Harriet Vidyasagar, Dr. Michael Lobo, Nayana Fernandes, and Vincent D’Souza providing valuable insights into the homes’ history and cultural context.

Notable houses documented include Ferndale, linked to Dr. Lawrence Fernandes, a key contributor to Father Muller Hospital; Nandigudda House, associated with Dr. Derek and Ms. Patsy Lobo and their family lineage; and Camelot, home of researcher and genealogist Dr. Michael Lobo, each with layered personal and historical narratives. Some homes were photographed both internally and externally, while others were recorded externally due to access limitations. Several houses remain occupied, some are empty, and a few have been sold or demolished, forming a valuable record of the community’s heritage.

The exhibition captures these houses and their stories, including other Christian heritage homes influenced by colonial architecture. An accompanying album-book is planned to preserve this legacy for future generations. At a time when rapid urban development threatens to erase much of this history, the project serves both as documentation and preservation.