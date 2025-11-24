Inter-Diocesan Christ The King Celebration Unites Faithful in Shivamogga

Shivamogga: A significant display of inter-diocesan unity and faith marked the Christ The King celebration held at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Shivamogga on Sunday, November 23rd. The event, commencing at 5:00 PM, brought together the Diocese of Shimoga, the Diocese of Bhadravati (Syro-Malabar), and the Syro-Malankara Church, fostering a shared spiritual experience for their respective faithful, clergy, and religious communities. Before the main celebration, Fr. Franklin D’Souza led the Holy Rosary at 4:30 PM, setting a tone of prayerful anticipation.

The Holy Eucharist, a central element of the celebration, commenced at 5:15 PM. His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Duming Dias, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Shimoga, concelebrated the Mass with His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Joseph Arumachadath, Bishop of the Diocese of Bhadravati, and His Excellency Most Rev. Dr. Geevarghese Makarios, Bishop of the Diocese of Puttur. A considerable number of priests, members of religious orders, and lay faithful participated in the solemn Mass, offering prayers for peace and unity.

During the service, Bishop Geevarghese Makarios delivered a homily emphasizing the profound significance of Christ The King. His message urged the assembled faithful to emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ in their daily lives and to uphold the principles of truth and justice steadfastly. He further underscored the critical need for collective and fervent prayer to achieve lasting global peace, a sentiment resonating deeply with the congregation.

Following the Mass, a Eucharistic Procession unfolded through the streets of Shivamogga, providing a public testament to the participants’ faith. The faithful engaged in communal prayer, reciting the Rosary and singing hymns dedicated to Christ the King, publicly venerating the Lord Jesus Christ. The procession culminated in a Benediction held within the Cathedral. Bishop Joseph Arumachadath carried the Eucharistic Lord throughout the procession, symbolizing divine presence and guidance.

Upon the return of the procession to the church, Fr. Franklin D’Souza led a session of healing prayers, offering solace and spiritual comfort to those in attendance. Subsequently, Bishop Duming Dias and Bishop Joseph Arumachadath jointly presided over the benediction and imparted the final blessing, marking the conclusion of the formal religious ceremonies.

The meticulous organization of the liturgy and procession was spearheaded by Very Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza, Dean of Mount Carmel Deanery and Parish Priest of Sacred Heart Cathedral. He collaborated closely with Rev. Fr. George K. A., Dean of Little Flower Deanery, Rev. Fr. Ronald D’Cunha, Dean of Holy Family Deanery, Rev. Fr. Roman Pinto, Dean of Vianney Deanery, and with the support of other Deanery Priests, Religious, and dedicated members of the faithful.

In closing remarks, Fr. Stany D’Souza, speaking on behalf of the Diocese of Shimoga, expressed sincere gratitude to all individuals who generously contributed their time, effort, and resources to ensure the resounding success of the Christ The King celebration. The event served as a powerful demonstration of inter-diocesan cooperation and a reaffirmation of faith within the community.