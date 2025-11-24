Shimoga Diocese Announces Newly Elected Youth Leaders for 2026

Shivamogga: On November 22nd and 23rd, 2025, the Shimoga Diocese successfully conducted its Youth DEXCO Elections at Sannidhi, Shivamogga, resulting in the selection of new office bearers for the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) and the Young Catholic Students/Young Students Movement (YCS/YSM) for the 2026 term. These elections mark a significant moment for the Diocese, shaping the future direction of youth leadership and engagement within the community.

The ICYM elections were conducted under the supervision of Ms. Supriya Verghees, National ICYM Secretary, and Fr. Franklin D’Souza, ensuring a fair and transparent process. The elected ICYM leadership for 2026 is as follows: Fr. Franklin D’Souza (Director), Sr. Ophilia (Animator), Lenny D’Sa (President), Our Lady of Perpetual Succour Church, Malur; Victor (Vice President), Mary Immaculate Church, Newtown Bhadravati; Nikitha Sofia (Secretary), Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathi Nagar; Sheethal Britto (Joint Secretary), Good Shepherd Church, Gopala; Samuel Fernandes (Treasurer), Christ the King Church, Jogfalls; Beena (Liturgy Secretary), Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathi Nagar; Suhas Martin (Boy Representative), Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga; Susanna (Girl Representative), Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga; and Vivian (Media Secretary), St. Francis Xavier’s Church, Channagiri.

The YCS/YSM elections, overseen by Ms. Jesvita D’Souza, Regional President, also yielded a new cohort of leaders. The elected YCS/YSM leadership for 2026 comprises: Fr. Franklin D’Souza (Director), Sr. Veronica Santhumayor (Animator), Rexin Pinto (President), Christ the King Church, Jogfalls; Josephin Saldanha (Vice President), Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathi Nagar; Abhilesh (Secretary), Infant Jesus Church, Sharavathi Nagar; Melvin Immanuel D’Cunha (Boy Representative), Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga; and Melvin Rebello (Media Secretary), Sacred Heart Cathedral, Shivamogga.

In addition to the ICYM and YCS/YSM leadership, the following individuals will serve on the Youth Commission Diocese of Shimoga: Fr. Franklin D’Souza (Director), Lenny D’Sa (ICYM President), Rexin Pinto (YCS/YSM President), Murphy (YU4C), Jesvita D’Souza and Melvin D’Cunha (AICUF), Anthony Vijay (Mijarc), Stephen Lobo, Supriya Varghese and Jesvita D’Souza (PMI), Sannidhi (You Cat), Stephen Lobo and Lenny D’Sa (Communio), and Gagan Raj (ABIDE).

These newly elected leaders are expected to bring fresh perspectives and renewed dedication to their respective roles. They are tasked with fostering spiritual growth, promoting youth development, and enhancing the overall effectiveness of youth ministry initiatives within the Shimoga Diocese. The Diocese extends its congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected office bearers, anticipating a successful and impactful term. Their contributions are eagerly awaited as they embark on this journey of leadership and service to the youth of the Diocese.



