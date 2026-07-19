Inter-religious Dialogue and Ecumenical Commissions Hold Combined Training for Parish Convenors in Mangalore

Mangaluru: The Inter-religious Dialogue Commission and Ecumenical Commission of the Diocese of Mangalore organized a combined significant training program for Parish Convenors on Sunday morning July 19, at the Shanthi Kiran Pastoral Centre, Bajjodi, Mangalore.

80 participants attended the event which aimed to deepen the understanding of Inter-religious Dialogue and Ecumenism by providing practical guidance for fostering religious harmonyas well as coordination among the mainline churches at the grassroots level.

Two separate training were held on June 26 and July 12 for each of the above two Commissions. This third training is a combined effort for those could not attend the previous.

The program was inaugurated by the Director of Diocesan Pastoral Centre Fr Santhosh Rodrigues, who by lighting the lamp set a note for the day’s proceedings.

Rev. Rupesh Madtha, the Diocesan Convenor/Secretary for the Inter-religious Dialogue Commission as well as Ecumenical Commission in the Mangalore Diocese extended a formal welcome to the guests and participants. Later he addressed the participants on the strategic vision and practical guidelines for promoting religious harmony as well as Inter-church coordination at the parish level and beyond. He provided a roadmap for implementation and engaged in an effective Q&A session, addressing the specific queries raised by the attendees.

Rev. Dr Praveen Joy Saldanha served as the resource person, delivering an insightful session on the fundamental elements of Inter-religious dialogue and Ecumenism. He underscored the mission of the Commissions, which strive to promote common good focusing of churches and the society at large by shared commonalities while respectfully navigating religious differences.

The event was compered by Ms Jasmine Saldanha Fermai, while Mr Santhosh Dcosta Kelarai proposed vote of thanks.

Members for the new teams at Deanery and Diocesan level were officially chosen to carry forward the commission’s objectives.

The program maintained a spiritual focus by beginning and concluding with prayer and Holy Eucharist. Attendees were provided with breakfast and lunch to facilitate networking and discussion.

The Inter-religious Dialogue as well as Ecumenical Commissions remain as vital arms of the Church, which work to enhance the relationship between other religions and mainline churches for the common good of the church and the society at large.