Interim Budget: Bengal govt hikes payments under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ scheme by Rs 500, DA by 4 pc

Kolkata: The payments under ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’, the monthly dole scheme of the West Bengal government, had been hiked by Rs 500 for each recipient in the proposals in the interim (vote-on-account) Budget for the financial year 2026-27 which was placed on the floor of the House by the West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya on Thursday.

Currently, the women in the general category receive a monthly amount of Rs 1,000, while those in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories get Rs 1,200.

According to the interim Budget proposal, women in the general category will henceforth receive a monthly amount of Rs 1,500, while those in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories will get Rs 1,700.

A budgetary allotment of Rs 15,000 crore was allotted under the ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ project in the interim budget proposals.

On Thursday, Bhattacharya also enhanced the dearness allowance for the state government employees and pensioners by four percentage points.

A new project was announced in the state’s interim Budget proposal. The project is called ‘Banglar Yuva Sathi’.

“This project will be launched from August 15 this year, if we return to power after the Assembly election this year. A monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 will be given to secondary examination-passed youths in the age bracket of 21 and 40,” Bhattacharya said while reading out the interim Budget proposals.

She announced a hike in the payments to civic volunteers and green police personnel by Rs 1,000 a month.

A budgetary allocation of Rs 150 crore was made for that purpose. She also announced a hike of Rs 1,000 for the ‘Shiksha Bandhus’, the grassroots-level workers in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme.

She also announced the Seventh Pay Commission for the state.

The size of the interim Budget was Rs 4,600 crore. The full state Budget for the financial year 2026-27 will be presented by the new cabinet after the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled later this year.