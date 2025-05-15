International Conference ‘ICON YOUTH 2025’ Inaugurated at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The two-day international conference, ICON YOUTH 2025, themed “Envisioning India’s Future: Youth as Change Makers”, was inaugurated today at the Yendurance Zone of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru. Jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), the conference aims to empower youth to actively contribute to the nation’s development.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests including Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; Mr. Nitesh Kumar Mishra, Joint Secretary, Youth Affairs and Chief Vigilance Officer, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Smt. Sara Jyl Salmi, Director of International Cooperation, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; Mr. Karthikeyan Madheesh Parikh, Founding Director, BRICKS Youth Alliance; and Dr. Prathap Lingaiah, State NSS Officer, Government of Karnataka. Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), presided over the event.

In his address, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized the importance of harnessing youth energy for national development, conservation of natural resources, and the realization of sustainable development goals. He highlighted the pivotal role of science and technology in creating lasting solutions to challenges faced by the youth, contributing significantly to the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India).

Mr. Mishra underscored the crucial role of youth as future leaders, advocating for opportunities that enhance their knowledge, exposure, and experience to drive societal change.

Smt. Salmi, in her address, lauded Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) for hosting this significant conference. She emphasized the conference’s role in exploring youth perspectives to achieve inclusive and sustainable development, providing a platform for cultural exchange and skill development.

Dr. M. Vijaya Kumar, Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), delivered the keynote address, encouraging active participation in the conference deliberations. Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, in his presidential remarks, urged youth participants to seize this opportunity for knowledge acquisition and personal development to emerge as future societal leaders.

Dr. Gangadhara Somayaji, Registrar of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), welcomed the gathering and introduced the guests. Dr. Ashwini D. Shetty, Organizing Secretary, proposed a vote of thanks. The program was compered by Ms. Shifali and Ms. Priya Menezes.

The conference witnessed the participation of 650 youth delegates, resource persons, and panelists from 20 Indian states and five countries, including Nigeria, Nepal, and Tibet. Eighteen speakers and four moderators from across the globe including from Sri Lanka, Russia, Nigeria, and Thailand are contributing to the event. Key themes of the conference include youth entrepreneurship, innovation, gender development, space research, sustainability, and digital engagement.

ICON YOUTH 2025 aspires to serve as a transformative platform, connecting young minds with entrepreneurs, achievers, and policymakers, thereby empowering them to be catalysts for change in building a developed India.