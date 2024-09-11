International Democracy Day: Over 1 Lakh People to Form Human Chain in Udupi District – DC Vidya Kumari

Udupi: Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari has said that over one lakh people are expected to participate in the human chain event being organized across the state on September 15, International Democracy Day, by the state government, in Udupi district.

Speaking at a press conference held today at the District Collector’s Office auditorium in Manipal, District Commissioner Dr. K. Vidya Kumari said that a human chain of approximately 107 km will be formed on National Highway-66 from the northern Shiruru toll gate to the southern Hejamadi toll gate. This is intended to convey the values of the Constitution and democracy to the people. She explained that the human chain will be formed with the aim of reaching out to the public with the values of the Constitution and democracy.

District-level officials, taluk-level officials, gram panchayat-level officials, staff, leaders and members of various organizations, teachers and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges in the district, students, officials and members of cooperative societies, self-help groups, Rotary, Lions, Red Cross organizations, officials and members of various levels of people’s representatives, and interested dignitaries and the general public will participate in the human chain,” she said.

At the district level, preparations are being made under the chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, and at the taluk level, under the chairmanship of the Tahsildar, to make the event a success. Committees have been formed for monitoring purposes,” said the District Collector, and appealed to the public to participate voluntarily in the event.

The program will start at 9:30 am. First, the preamble of the Constitution will be read. From 10 to 10:15 am, a human chain will be formed on the national highway from Shiruru to Hejamadi. This chain will connect Uttara Kannada district through Udupi to Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu districts. The chain will start from Bidar in the state and will extend to all districts till Chamarajanagar,” she said.

The district-level program will be held near the Swagatagopura in Kinnimulki. In this, the in-charge minister, MLAs, and other dignitaries will participate. In Kinnimulki, a display of Indian and Karnataka flags, 500 meters long and 3 meters wide, will be held. A large banner explaining the importance of democracy has already been installed there,” said Dr. Vidya Kumari.

In the district, drone photography of the program will be done at places like Maravanthe, Kundapura Town, Kinnimulki, Uchila, and others. A placard display about the Constitution will also be held,” she said. “To create awareness among the people of the district about the human chain, extensive publicity is being carried out through various media. Audio jingles and SLR unit vehicles are being used for publicity,” she added.

Various folk art troupes from the district, including attractive tableaux and Yakshagana, will also participate in the human chain. Certificates will be given to those who have already registered their names to participate in the program.

12 ambulances will be arranged at every kilometer along the 107 km stretch of National Highway-66. Drinking water facilities have also been arranged throughout the 107 km stretch. Section officers have been appointed every 100 meters, taluk-level officers every kilometer, and district-level officers every 5 kilometers to monitor the chain. The 34-gram panchayats along the route have been instructed to provide drinking water and waste disposal facilities,” she said.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Udaykumar Shetty was present at the press conference.



