Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal Felicitates Vaibhavi for Rescuing Her Mother

Mangaluru: Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal IPS felicitated Vaibhavi, a class 7 student, for her bravery in rescuing her mother after a road accident in Kinnigoli. Vaibhavi’s mother was hit by an autorickshaw while crossing the road, but Vaibhavi with her presence of mind quickly rescued her mother.

Commissioner Agarwal presented Vaibhavi with a turban and garland in his office, praising her presence of mind and courage. He emphasized the importance of developing such qualities in children from a young age, citing Vaibhavi’s actions as an exemplary example.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Siddharth Goel and Dinesh Kumar B P, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Najma Farooqui, Traffic Inspectors Shariff and Hulugappa, and Vaibhavi’s parents were present at the felicitation ceremony.