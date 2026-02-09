International matches at Chinnaswamy: KSCA hopeful of ‘good news’ for RCB fans in 2–3 days; crucial meet on Feb 11

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President and former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad has stated that Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans will receive good news in the next two or three days. The decision on hosting international cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will be taken by the Karnataka government at a crucial meeting scheduled for February 11.

The iconic stadium was denied permission to host cricket matches by the state government following the stampede tragedy during the victory celebrations of RCB’s maiden IPL title on June 4, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Bengaluru on Monday, Venkatesh Prasad said, “RCB fans will get good news in two or three days. From the KSCA side, we have assured all safety and precautionary measures. We will fulfil all the conditions. We have given our word and we will not go back on it.”

“We are happy that Home Minister Parameshwara met a joint delegation. We had also brought representatives from RCB. Since they have also spoken, we are getting clarity to take decisions. In another two or three days, we are confident that we will get good news,” Prasad said.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “KSCA office-bearers, including President Venkatesh Prasad and spokesperson Vinay Kumar, along with representatives of RCB, met me today. Following the stampede incident that occurred on June 4, 2025, we had constituted the Justice D’Cunha Commission to suggest corrective measures. The report has been submitted.”

“Based on the recommendations, we have conveyed several points to be fulfilled by the KSCA and RCB, and a letter has been issued to them. To oversee the implementation, a government-level committee has been formed. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner Maheshwara Rao and Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh are members of the committee,” he said.

“We have instructed the committee to visit the stadium, ensure corrective measures and fix timelines and other related matters. The committee has issued directions and given 17 specific pointers. Meanwhile, the IPL tournament has begun and international matches are also scheduled. If clearance is granted, Bengaluru will be considered for the scheduling of matches. In this context, they have submitted a representation,” HM Parameshwara said.

“I have given them time until Wednesday. Our officers, including the GBA Commissioner, the Police Commissioner and other officials, will hold a meeting. In that meeting, we will review how many obligations have been fulfilled and then decide on permitting cricket matches,” he added.

“We understand that people want cricket matches to be held in Bengaluru. That is one aspect. The other important aspect is safety, as 11 people lost their lives. Such incidents should not recur. All these matters will be discussed on Wednesday,” HM Parameshwara said.