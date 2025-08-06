Interstate Theft Accused Apprehended in Brahmavar Pigmy Collector Cash Theft Case

Brahmavar: Authorities in Brahmavar have successfully apprehended an individual implicated in the theft of cash from a motorcycle’s storage compartment within the Brahmavar police station jurisdiction. The

The arrest follows an investigation into an incident that occurred on August 4th. A pigmy collector, employed by a local cooperative society, had been engaged in his daily rounds, gathering pigmy savings from various clients. While conducting his duties, the collector parked his motorcycle near the Karnataka Bank ATM, situated across from the Shivalli Hotel in Brahmavar. The collected sum was then secured inside the motorcycle’s side compartment, which was subsequently locked. The collector then entered the Shivalli Hotel to continue collecting pigmy savings.

Upon returning to his vehicle, the pigmy collector discovered that the side compartment had been forcibly opened, and the cash it contained was missing. Further examination revealed that the lock mechanism had been compromised. In addition to the stolen cash, the victim reported the loss of crucial personal documents, including a PAN card, Aadhaar card, and other identifying papers.

Law enforcement officials initiated an investigation immediately after the incident was reported. The Brahmavar police have successfully recovered Rs 32,000 in cash and a mobile phone from the arrested suspect, Santosh Hanumanth Kattimani. A formal case has been registered at the Brahmavar police station, and authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the full extent of Kattimani’s involvement and potential connections to other criminal activities.

is identified as Santosh Hanumanth Kattimani, a 39-year-old resident of Indi Taluk in the Bijapur District, indicating the interstate nature of the crime.