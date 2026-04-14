Iran will never get nuclear weapon: Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump said Iran “will not have a nuclear weapon” and confirmed that a US naval blockade had begun, as he signalled pressure on Tehran to return to negotiations.

Speaking during an unscheduled press gaggle outside the Oval Office, Trump said the dispute with Iran centred on nuclear capabilities. “It was over the fact that they will never have a nuclear weapon, Iran… Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

He added that Tehran had not agreed to that condition during talks. “We agreed to a lot of things, but they didn’t agree to that and I think they will agree to it. I’m almost sure of it. In fact, I am sure of it. If they don’t agree, there’s no deal,” Trump said.

The President indicated that Iran had reached out to resume negotiations. “We’ve been called by the other side. They’d like to make a deal very badly, very badly,” he said.

On the military front, Trump confirmed that a blockade was underway. “Yeah, it started, 10:00,” he said when asked whether the naval blockade had begun.

He described the move as part of broader efforts to counter Tehran’s actions. “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world because that’s what they’re doing. They’re really blackmailing the world. We’re not going to let that happen,” Trump said.

Trump suggested the blockade could serve multiple purposes, including forcing Iran back to the negotiating table and stabilising global energy markets. “Maybe everything. I mean, both of those things, certainly, and more,” he said.

He emphasised that the United States did not depend on the Strait of Hormuz for its energy needs. “We don’t use the strait. We don’t need the strait. We have our own oil and gas, much more than we need,” Trump said, adding that the US produces “substantially more” oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At the same time, he underscored the global importance of the waterway. “So, we don’t need it but the world needs it,” he said.

Trump claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely degraded. “Don’t forget, their Navy is gone, their air force is gone, their anti-aircraft is gone, their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone,” he said.

He also warned of consequences if a deal is not reached. “It won’t be pleasant for them,” Trump said, declining to elaborate.

The President noted that other countries had offered to assist in enforcing the blockade. “Other countries are going to also… they’ve offered their services,” he said, adding that further details could be announced soon.

On China’s role, Trump said Beijing had not directly reached out but wanted the situation resolved. “We have a very good relationship with China. He would like to see this ended also,” he said.