UN chief calls on US, Iran to continue talks

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on US-Iranian negotiations to continue, said his spokesman.

While no agreement was reached at the talks hosted by Pakistan between the United States and Iran in Islamabad, the discussions themselves underscored the seriousness of their engagement and constituted a positive and meaningful step toward renewed dialogue, said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

“Given the deeply rooted differences, an agreement cannot be reached overnight, and the secretary-general calls on the talks to continue constructively for an agreement to be reached,” he said.

After weeks of destruction and distress, it is clear that there is no military solution to the current conflict, said the spokesman.

At the same time, the ceasefire must absolutely be preserved, said Dujarric, adding that all violations must cease, Xinhua news agency reported.

The secretary-general stresses that all parties to this conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law, he added.

Disruptions in the maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz have already had a direct effect well beyond the immediate region, with increased global economic fragility and insecurity in many sectors, noted the spokesman.

The disruption of fertilizer and its inputs further exacerbates food insecurity for millions of vulnerable people around the world, adding to the rising cost of living due to impacts from fuel, transportation and supply chain disruptions, he said.

Guterres stressed that all parties to the conflict must respect freedom of navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with international law.

The critical maritime corridor, located south of Iran, lies between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

The US announced plans to blockade ships entering and leaving Iranian ports which took effect on Monday.

Meanwhile, some 20,000 seafarers remain stranded on ships in the Persian Gulf and are “facing increasing hardships daily,” the UN statement recalled.