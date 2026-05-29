Iran’s air defences intercept US aircraft over Bushehr province: Report

Tehran: Iran’s air defences were activated Thursday night in the southern province of Bushehr, with an “invading” US drone destroyed, Iran’s media reported.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency cited a military source as saying that Iran’s air defenses intercepted an “invading” US drone near Bushehr by firing missiles.

Meanwhile, the semi-official Fars news agency said Iran’s armed forces fired missiles at certain targets from the country’s southern regions, with some local sources reporting the possibility of clashes in the Gulf, Xinhua reported.

Concurrently, the semi-official Mehr news agency said the Iranian armed forces fired warning shots at four vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that sought to cross the waterway without coordination with Iran.

Early Thursday, Iranian media reported three explosions east of the port city of Bandar Abbas.

Multiple US media outlets reported later that the US military carried out fresh overnight strikes in Iran, targeting a military site that Washington said posed a threat to US forces and commercial vessels in the region.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps said it carried out strikes Thursday morning targeting a US air base in response to the US attacks against Bandar Abbas.

Meanwhile, earlier on Tuesday, Iran has demanded the release of its frozen assets worth 24 billion US dollars during the negotiations with the United States on ending the war, Tasnim reported.

Iran, the United States and Israel reached a ceasefire on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Following the truce, Iranian and US delegations held peace talks in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans on conditions for ending their conflict via Pakistani mediation.