Iraqi intelligence headquarters targeted in Baghdad, officer killed

Baghdad: The Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) said on Saturday that its headquarters in Baghdad was targeted by a “terrorist attack”, resulting in the death of an officer.

An INIS statement said the attack occurred at about 10:00 a.m. local time and was carried out by “outlawed elements”, noting that it aims to deter the agency from performing its duties.

It said that the “terrorist acts” only strengthen its resolve to pursue the perpetrators until they are apprehended and brought to justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, a source from the Iraqi Interior Ministry told Xinhua on condition of anonymity that an unidentified booby-trapped drone struck the intelligence headquarters, killing an officer and sparking a fire.

The attack came amid heightened tensions following joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on February 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.

Meanwhile, factions affiliated with the so-called “Iraqi resistance” claimed the attack followed the alleged escape of US intelligence personnel due to ongoing shelling of the US Embassy and Victoria Base, though the claim has not been independently verified.

The attack comes as Iraq’s government continues to emphasise its support for the Popular Mobilisation Forces.

On March 19, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani visited the headquarters of the Popular Mobilisation Authority, where he was received by senior leadership, including Falih Faisal Al-Fayyad, Chairman of the Popular Mobilisation Commission.

“During the visit, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed that the Iraqi government cannot tolerate any targeting directed at the fighters from the sons of the Popular Mobilisation Authority and the rest of the branches and formations of our armed forces, praising the role of the Mobilisation and its great sacrifices that contributed to protecting Iraq and enhancing its sovereignty and independence, while expressing his full support for this essential force within our security forces,” Sudani’s office said.

Meanwhile, the US Embassy in Baghdad has continued to warn American citizens about the security situation in Iraq.

“Iran-aligned terrorist militias have conducted widespread attacks on US citizens and targets associated with the US throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region (IKR). US citizens should leave Iraq now,” the Embassy said on Saturday.

Earlier this week, the Embassy warned US citizens against travelling to Iraq.

Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad.

“The International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions. There have also been repeated attacks in the area around the Erbil International Airport and the US Consulate General in Erbil. Do not attempt to come to the US Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General in Erbil in light of the ongoing risk of missiles, drones, and rockets in Iraqi airspace.”