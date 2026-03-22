KONCAB Organises Konkani Retreat; Over 270 Participate

Bengaluru: The Konkani Catholic Association – Bangalore (KONCAB) successfully organised a spiritually enriching Konkani retreat at the Konkan Samudai Bhavan, Kalyan Nagar, on Sunday, March 15, drawing an impressive gathering of around 270 participants, including the elderly, youth, and children.

The retreat was conducted by Rev. Fr. Rudolph Pinto (OCD), whose dynamic preaching and deep spiritual insights left a lasting impact on the attendees. The programme began with a warm welcome by KONCAB President Arun Fernandes, setting a reflective and grace-filled tone for the day.

Participants from various families and age groups came together in a spirit of unity, reflecting the strong sense of community and shared faith within KONCAB. Fr. Rudolph, in his sessions, emphasised spiritual renewal, personal transformation, and the importance of leading a Christ-centred life in today’s technologically driven world. Drawing from scripture, real-life experiences, and cultural values, he encouraged participants to deepen their relationship with God through prayer, forgiveness, and acts of love and service.

The retreat featured multiple sessions interspersed with praise and worship, silent reflection, and community prayer. The use of the Konkani language added a personal and meaningful touch to the programme, making the sessions more engaging for the participants.

A key highlight of the retreat was the self-assessment, healing, and reconciliation session, where many participants experienced spiritual renewal and inner peace. The celebration of the Holy Mass and personal prayer intentions further enriched the retreat experience.

Following the retreat, a felicitation programme was held to honour Chevalier Nigel Fernandes for being conferred with the Knighthood of the Order of St. Sylvester by the Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV. A short video explaining the significance of the insignia was screened before Fr. Rudolph presented a memento to him in the presence of the gathering.

The organising team ensured smooth coordination of the event, including arrangements for seating, meals, and audio-visual support. Their dedication played a crucial role in the success of the retreat.

Participants expressed gratitude for the opportunity, stating that the retreat left them spiritually uplifted and inspired to strengthen their faith and family life. The event also reinforced a sense of unity and fellowship among members.

KONCAB extended its gratitude to Fr. Rudolph Pinto (OCD), Alex Crasta and his choir team for their contributions. Special thanks were conveyed to Mrs. Juliet Quadros and family for sponsoring the retreat expenses, including meals arranged by Blue Bird Caterers. Appreciation was also extended to KWT Chairman Sylvester and staff for hall arrangements, and to Ida Sequeira and Reshma Tauro for leading the prayer team.

KONCAB President Arun Fernandes and Secretary Rita Lobo expressed satisfaction over the successful conduct of the retreat.