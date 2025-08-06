Iraqi PM reaffirms commitment to Lebanon’s stability

Baghdad: Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani affirmed his country’s commitment to Lebanon’s stability and its support for the Lebanese people.

Al-Sudani made the remarks when meeting here with Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar on Tuesday, during which they reviewed bilateral ties, developments in Lebanon, and the overall regional situation, read a statement by al-Sudani’s media office.

The two sides discussed several topics of mutual interest, including cooperation in the fields of economy, telecommunications, investment, facilitation of private sector operations in both countries, activation of the Iraqi-Lebanese Business Council, and the regulation of labor affairs and movement between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the statement.

Al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s “firm and principled stance in support of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and rejection of aggression,” read the statement.

For his part, Haidar reaffirmed his government’s continued commitment to “strengthening a constructive partnership with Iraq and expanding economic cooperation in the interests of both brotherly nations,” it noted.

