Iraqi soldier killed in IS attack in Iraq



Baghdad: An Iraqi soldier was killed and another injured in an attack by Islamic State (IS) militants on a military base in Iraq’s northern province of Kirkuk, a security source said.

The attack occurred on Friday evening when IS militants launched a raid on an army outpost in the rugged terrain of Wadi al-Shay, located southwest of the provincial capital Kirkuk, Major Saad al-Obaidi from the police command of Kikruk province told Xinhua news agency.

The troops at the outpost engaged in a fierce clash with the attackers and forced them to withdraw, al-Obaidi added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The security situation in Iraq has improved since the defeat of the IS in 2017.

However, IS remnants have sneaked into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.