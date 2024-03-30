Palestinian death toll in Gaza Strip rises to 32,623: Ministry



Gaza: The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 32,623, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said in a press statement.

The Israeli army killed 71 Palestinians and wounded 112 others during the past 24 hours, it added on Friday as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

This brings the total death toll to 32,623 and injuries to 75,092 since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out, according to the Ministry.

At least 20 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed on Friday as Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes in Gaza City, the official news agency WAFA reported.

Israel has launched a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 were taken hostage.