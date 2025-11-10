ISIS suspect’s phone use in jail triggers K’taka crackdown, HM warns of action against officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has ordered a high-level review on Monday after a suspected ISIS terrorist Zohaid Manna and other notorious criminals were found using a mobile phone inside high-security Bengaluru Central Prison, warning that “ruthless measures” would follow if such security breaches persisted.

He said that the government was reassessing ways to prevent such lapses, noting that past suspensions and FIRs had proved inadequate, and warned that “ruthless measures” would be taken if similar incidents continued in the Bengaluru jail.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital, Parameshwara said the issue would be taken up seriously, citing observations made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made the observations in this regard, and I will discuss the matter in the meeting. The observations have been made by the NIA with evidence, and we have taken them seriously,” he stated.

Parameshwara said the government had taken the matter seriously, which is why a meeting was called with the ADGP (Prisons), senior officials, and superintendents of major prisons, including those from Belagavi, Shivamogga, and Ballari.

“We have received information about several issues,” Parameshwara said.

“I am reviewing what must be done to prevent such lapses. In the past, officers were suspended and FIRs were filed, but that alone does not seem enough. If such incidents take place inside prisons, can they even be called jails? Officers are given authority under law to manage these institutions — if they fail in their duties, is that not a lapse?” the Karnataka Home Minister asked.

Referring to the Bengaluru Central Prison, Parameshwara said it was the state’s main facility and warned that “ruthless measures” would be taken if such incidents continued.

“The prison authorities have submitted replies about the videos, but I am not satisfied with their explanations,” he added.

He said he had directed the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner to take action on certain developments.

“The Opposition now has grounds to question the government, and we must treat this with utmost seriousness — we, too, have our responsibilities,” Parameshwara stated.

The development stems from a purported video surfacing recently, showing Manna, who was extradited from Dubai in 2023 on charges of radicalising youth for the global terror outfit ISIS, using a mobile phone with apparent ease. He was arrested in Dubai in 2020.

In the clip, he is heard referencing security protocols, saying, “If the password is available, we will get caught.”

The video has sparked controversy over prison supervision, as it comes alongside other clips allegedly showing serial killer and rapist Umesh Reddy, actress Ranya Rao’s associate Tarun, and suspected terrorists using mobile phones, listening to music, and watching television inside jail. The incidents have raised serious concerns about security and oversight in state prisons.



