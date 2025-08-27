Israeli army says twin strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital targeted Hamas camera

Jerusalem: Israel’s army said that the deadly double strike on Gaza’s Nasser Hospital targeted a camera allegedly installed by Hamas, according to findings from an initial inquiry.

The double strike on Monday killed at least 20 people, including five journalists and several health workers, according to Gaza health authorities. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has been the last partially functional medical facility in southern Gaza, as Israel’s 22-month offensive has repeatedly struck hospitals across the enclave, leaving all of them either destroyed or partially damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, the military said that Golani Brigade troops identified the camera as positioned by Hamas in order “to observe the activity of IDF (Israel Defense Forces) troops” and to direct militant activities against them.

The military offered no evidence to support its claim but accused Hamas of using hospitals, including Nasser Hospital, for military purposes.

“The troops operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera and the inquiry showed that the troops operated to remove the threat,” the military said, without elaborating on why two strikes were needed to destroy one camera.

The initial findings were presented to the military chief, Eyal Zamir, who instructed completing the inquiry and further examining the authorization process before the strike, including the ammunition approved for the strike and the timing of the authorization, in addition to an examination of the decision-making process in the field.

Zamir said that six of the fatalities were militants with Hamas and Islamic Jihad, including one who took part in the deadly Hamas-led surprise attack on October 7, 2023. The military said it regretted any harm to uninvolved individuals.

Amid international condemnations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that “Israel deeply regrets the tragic mishap” that occurred at the Nasser Hospital.

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least 62,819 individuals and injured 158,629 others since October 2023, according to the Gaza health authorities.