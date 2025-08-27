School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Announces COUN-CLAVE 2025, an International Conference for Counselling Practitioners

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, is proud to announce its premiere international conference, COUN-CLAVE, scheduled for August 29th, 2025. Themed “MIND MOSAIC – The Art of piecing together experience, Knowledge, and Convergence,” this one-day event will bring together counselling practitioners, trainee counsellors, and mental health educators from across the globe to share transformative ideas, exchange best practices, and engage in meaningful discourse to enhance professional practice.

The conference will commence with the inauguration at 9.30 am at Maria Paiva Hall. Dr Sharanya Shetty, Associate Professor, Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore, will be the Chief guest. The making of Coun-Clave and the keynote video will be presented. Dr. Meena Monteiro, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, will preside.

COUN-CLAVE will feature a series of expert sessions addressing critical themes that can enhance counselling professional practice.

THREADS OF TOMORROW: MODERN TRENDS IN COUNSELLING by Dr Mahesh B.S, Consultant Clinical Psychologist.

Counselling is always evolving, and this session looks at the fresh ideas and tools that shape the future of mental health care. It’s about learning how new approaches can help us connect better and guide clients with care in a changing world.

MIND MEETS MATTER: COUNSELLING THROUGH A NEUROSCIENTIFIC LENS by Ms Rose Mary Antony, Consultant Psychologist

By bridging psychology and neuroscience, this session delves into how brain-based research informs therapeutic techniques. Participants will gain an understanding of how neurobiology influences emotions, behaviors, and healing in the counselling process.

THREADS OF STRENGTH: COUNSELLORS AS COMMUNITY WEAVERS by Dr Lavina Noronha,Director, Ave Maria Palliative Care.

This session emphasizes the counsellor’s role in fostering resilience and connection within communities. It highlights how counsellors act as bridges—strengthening networks, promoting collective well-being, and weaving support systems that go beyond individual therapy.

This conference aims to foster a culture of continuous learning among counselling practitioners and promote collaborative networking within the counsellor community. There will be a Case presentation by practitioners and trainee Counsellors featuring real-life experiences of working with clients on diverse themes like . . More than 200 participants are expected to attend through hybrid mode in and Beyond India.

We invite all interested participants to join us in this vital discourse aimed at creating a platform for counselling Practitioners, as it’s a need of the hour to connect with counselling professionals from across the globe, and exchange transformative ideas.