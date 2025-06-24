Israeli PM confirms ceasefire, says achieved objectives of Op Rising Lion

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday confirmed that Israel has accepted a ceasefire proposal with Iran, marking the end of 12 days of intense hostilities between the two regional rivals.

In an official statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Netanyahu declared that Israel had met all strategic goals of its military campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion, and even exceeded expectations.

“Israel had achieved all the objectives of Operation Rising Lion, and even far beyond that. Israel has removed a dual immediate existential threat – both in the nuclear domain and in the ballistic missile domain,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had “achieved complete air superiority over Tehran’s skies, struck a severe blow to the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central regime targets in Iran.”

“In the past 24 hours, the IDF has struck hard at targets of the regime in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij operatives — the oppression mechanism of the terror regime — and eliminated another senior nuclear scientist,” Netanyahu’s office said.

Netanyahu expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump and the United States for their role in supporting Israel’s operations and for “participation in eliminating the Iranian nuclear threat.”

“In light of achieving the operation’s objectives, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel has agreed to the President’s proposal for a bilateral ceasefire,” he added.

However, just before the ceasefire came into effect, Iran launched a final barrage of ballistic missiles toward Israel.

One of the missiles struck a residential building in Beersheba, resulting in the deaths of four civilians. Iranian state media later clarified that the missiles were launched prior to the formal implementation of the ceasefire.

Netanyahu’s office also warned of serious consequences in case of any future violations of the ceasefire, stating, “Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire.”

US President Donald Trump confirmed the ceasefire on his social media platform, Truth Social, announcing that the truce between Iran and Israel was now in effect.

He urged both nations to adhere strictly to the ceasefire terms and avoid further escalation.

The ceasefire comes after nearly two weeks of escalating violence that began with Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which targeted key Iranian military and nuclear assets.

In retaliation, Iran launched missile attacks on Israeli cities and, later, on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq. Tehran’s move followed American strikes on its nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.