Israeli President starts visit to Australia following antisemitic terror attack

Sydney: Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Sydney Monday morning to begin a four-day visit to Australia that is intended to show support for the Jewish community following a terror attack at Bondi Beach last December, but has also sparked controversy due to Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians.

Herzog said in a statement that he would visit Jewish communities across Australia to “express solidarity and offer strength to the community in the aftermath of the attack,” Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC).

Invited by Australia’s governor-general and prime minister, Herzog is expected to attend major community events with leaders of the Australian Jewish community and meet with senior politicians.

At the same time, Herzog’s visit has also faced opposition from some Australian groups and members of the public over Israel’s policies and actions toward the Palestinians.

More than 1,000 Australian Jews signed an open letter saying that Herzog was “not welcome here.” Protests have been planned in several Australian cities, including Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne, which Herzog is scheduled to visit.

In Sydney, protesters are due to hold a rally and march in the city center on Monday evening, while police in the state of New South Wales (NSW) will deploy more than 3,000 officers throughout Herzong’s visit, including 500 for the planned demonstration.

On December 14 last year, a mass shooting targeting a Jewish holiday celebration took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney, leaving 16 people dead, including one of the two suspected perpetrators. The Australian government said the attack was a terrorist act inspired by the ideology of the extremist group Islamic State.