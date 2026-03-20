Israeli reservist accused of spying for Iran: police

Jerusalem: An Israeli reservist was charged with security offences linked to Iran on Friday after being arrested earlier this month, the Israel Police said in a statement.

Raz Cohen, a 26-year-old Jerusalem resident who served in the Iron Dome air defence missile interception system unit, was arrested on March 1, a day after the joint US-Israel offensive against Iran began.

Cohen was indicted for having been in contact for months with Iranian intelligence officials who asked him to carry out a variety of security missions, including transmitting sensitive security information to which he was exposed in the course of his service.

The investigation revealed that he was aware the contact was managed by Iranian officials and, in return, received money from them, according to the statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Earlier this year, Iran had executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, the Mizan news agency of the Iranian judiciary reported.

The January 7 report identified the individual as Ali Ardestani, describing him as a “key” Mossad operative inside Iran who had sent sensitive information from the country to Israel.

Mizan stated that he had been recruited by Mossad through social media and carried out a number of missions for Mossad, including photographing specific locations and providing information on certain individuals, for which he was paid in digital currency.

The agency said Ardestani had confessed to knowingly cooperating with Mossad officers and providing them with “valuable” information.

His death sentence was carried out after full judicial proceedings and confirmation by the Supreme Court of Iran, it added.

Following the 12-day conflict in June 2025, Iran’s security, intelligence, and judicial authorities had arrested several individuals accused of spying for Israel.